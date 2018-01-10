Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka of being “anti-Hindu” and indulging in vote bank politics. Shah was addressing a rally at Holalkere town in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. Assembly elections in Karnataka are likely to take place in 2018.

“The government has withdrawn all cases against the Social Democratic Party of India, which is an anti-India organisation,” Shah said. “The salaries of temple priests have been held up for four months now.”

The BJP president continued to accuse the Congress government in the state of depriving the people from the amount that the Centre has sanctioned for Karnataka. He said the government had increased Karnataka government’s share from Rs 88,583 crore to Rs 2,19,500 crore and had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh women in the state under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

“Where did all the amount sanctioned by Modi government for the development of Karnataka go? This Congress government will not last long. They will be behind the bars once the BJP forms government in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka chief minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bajrang Dal of harbouring extremist elements, ANI reported. “The government will not leave those who disturb peace, we will not tolerate it,” ANI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying. “It does not matter if it is the SDPI or the Bajrang Dal, whatever organisation it is, we will not tolerate it.”

