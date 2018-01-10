Visakhapatnam: Fire breaks out on INS Shivalik warship, no casualties reported
The blaze was extinguished after six hours.
A fire broke out on the Indian Navy’s stealth warship INS Shivalik in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, ANI reported. There were no casualties.
The blaze erupted on the vessel while it was docked at the Eastern Naval Command’s engine store room. The fire was doused after six hours.
Unidentified Navy officials said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. More details are awaited.