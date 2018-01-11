The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested two owners of resto-bar 1Above in the city’s Kamala Mills compound, where a fire killed 14 people on December 28, 2017, The Indian Express reported. Kripesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi were arrested from Mumbai’s Bandra locality.

The police arrested the third owner of 1Above, Abhijeet Mankar, on Thursday, according to ANI.

The Sanghvi brothers were on their way to meet a lawyer when the police arrested them, unidentified officers said. They will be produced before a court on Thursday, The Times of India reported.

#KamalaMillsFire: Owners of 'One above' restaurant Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi arrested by Mumbai Police last night. pic.twitter.com/AnFopowPGE — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2018

The police made the arrests a day after taking into custody hotelier Vishal Kariya, who allegedly provided refuge to all three owners of 1Above.

“During interrogation, Kariya revealed he had advised the absconding accused to seek legal help from a prominent lawyer,” The Indian Express quoted an unidentified senior police officer as saying. “Following the lead, a team was stationed near the lawyer’s house. Between 11 pm and 11.30 pm on Wednesday, the two brothers were apprehended near Link Road in Bandra.”

A local court on Tuesday sent Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez, the managers of the restaurant, to judicial custody till January 22.