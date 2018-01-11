The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a Public Interest Litigation seeking an independent inquiry into the death of special Central Bureau of Investigation judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya in 2014.

Supreme Court lawyer Anita Shenoy on Thursday mentioned the petition for an urgent hearing before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, ANI reported.

The Bombay Lawyers’ Association had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Monday, appealing for an investigation into Justice Loya’s death. The association asked the court to set up a commission of inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police detained seven of nine activists who were protesting at the Bombay High Court premises to demand an investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the judge’s death. They were later released.

Before his death, Loya was presiding over a Special CBI court in Mumbai, where he was hearing the case of the alleged extra-judicial murder by Gujarat police of alleged extortionist Sohrabuddin Sheikh. Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah was one of the accused in the case. Shah was minister of state for home in Gujarat when the alleged fake encounter took place. Loya’s family told the Caravan magazine that the judge had gone to Nagpur to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter on November 30, 2014, when he apparently fell ill suddenly and died of a heart attack. After Loya’s death, Judge MB Gosavi took over the case. By the end of December, Gosavi had dropped all charges against Amit Shah.

On November 29, 2017, Loya’s son reportedly told the Bombay High Court that the family has no complaints or suspicions about the circumstances of his father’s death. Anuj Loya also claimed that the family had no suspicions about the integrity of the investigative agencies, and they are certain that his father died of a heart attack.

Two Bombay High Court judges – Bhushan Gavai and Sunil Shukre – who were at the hospital when Justice Loya was declared dead, had claimed there was nothing questionable or suspicious about the circumstances around his death.