Ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan surrendered before a Central Bureau of Investigation court on Thursday in connection with a duty evasion case, IANS reported. He is accused of importing a luxury car illegally.

Natarajan had missed several hearings in the case, citing ill health. He had undergone an organ transplant surgery in October 2017.

In 2010, a court had sent Natarajan and three others, including his nephew V Bhaskaran, to two years in jail for allegedly importing a new Toyota Lexus in 1994 and declaring it as an used car. The irregularity had caused a loss of Rs 1.62 crore to the exchequer, The News Minute reported.

In November 2017, the Madras High Court had upheld the jail sentence against Natarajan. In December 2017, the Supreme Court granted bail to the four accused and ordered them to deposit Rs 25 lakh each in their registry.