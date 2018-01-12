The chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on Friday said that the Army, having focused its operations in South Kashmir in 2017, would now shift its attention to areas in North Kashmir such as Baramulla, Pattan, Handwara, Kupwara, Sopire and Lolab.

The military would also concentrate on thwarting infiltration attempts in the some northern areas of Bandipore district, he added at a press conference in New Delhi.

The chief of Army staff refused to comment on the impact of the United States’ decision to suspend military aid to Pakistan, saying that “we will have to wait and see”.

The Army chief spoke about the security concerns posed by China and admitted that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army “was exerting pressure”. The troops, he added, “were ready to cater” to any situation should the need arise.

“Yes we should try that it [tension with China] is not escalated,” Rawat said. “We will not allow our territory to be intruded. We cannot allow our neighbours to drift away to China,” PTI quoted him as saying. China is a powerful country, the Army chief admitted, but added that India is not a weak nation either.

The Army chief said that the forces need to update weapons and technology from time to time. “We have to look at what we require to fight the future wars,” he said. “We have to get systems that are best suited for our requirements.”

Speaking about cyber security, he said that the Army was concerned about cyber and information warfare and stressed on the need for the security establishment to have good firewalls and systems in place.

Rawat said that the Army was focusing on bolstering its capacity to move ammunition from one sector to another. “We also need to build capacity to move forces from western sector to northern sectors,” he added.