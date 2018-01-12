The Pakistan Army on Friday said it would continue its efforts to fight terrorism without seeking the resumption of military aid from the United States.

In a press release, the media wing of the Pakistan Army – the Inter Services Public Relations – said the force’s chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, told a top US military general in telephone calls that Islamabad felt betrayed by Washington’s assertion that Pakistan had not done enough in the “war on terror”.

US President Donald Trump had said on January 1 that his country had foolishly given Pakistan $33 billion (Rs 2.10 lakh crore) in aid over the last 15 years. In return, he claimed, Pakistan had given the US nothing but “lies and deceit”. Trump also accused Pakistan of providing safe haven to terrorists.

On January 4, the United States said it was suspending security assistance to the Pakistani military and demanded “decisive action” against Taliban factions based in the country.

On Friday, US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel told Bajwa that the US did not intend to take any unilateral action against militants inside Pakistan. Votel said that Washington wants Islamabad’s cooperation against Afghan nationals who use Pakistani territory to launch attacks in Afghanistan.

Bajwa told Votel that Pakistan would strengthen border controls with Afghanistan, but expected Kabul to act likewise, the ISPR said. However, the Pakistani Army chief also said that Islamabad wants “honourable recognition of our contributions, sacrifices and unwavering resolve in fight against terrorism for peace and stability in the region.”