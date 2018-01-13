A soldier was killed during ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, the Army said.

Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane was injured during “unprovoked firing” by Pakistani troops and later succumbed to his wounds, an Army spokesperson said. The 28-year-old was from the village of Khalane in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, Greater Kashmir reported.

#JammuAndKashmir: Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, who was injured in ceasefire violation in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector today and later succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/zuUIYl1h2X — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

A head constable of the Border Security Force, RP Hazra, was killed purportedly during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajpura area on January 3. The security force had destroyed two mortar positions of Pakistani forces in retaliation.

On January 5, the Army had reportedly retaliated to the firing of small arms and automatic weapons by the Pakistani side along the Line of Control in the Shahpur sector of Poonch.