The Pakistani Army on Friday allegedly violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, PTI reported.

The Indian Army reportedly retaliated to the firing of small arms and automatic weapons by the Pakistani side along the Line of Control.

The incident took place in the Shahpur sector of Poonch around 2 pm, a police officer was quoted as saying.

This comes two days after a head constable of the Border Security Force was killed purportedly during a ceasefire violation committed by Pakistan along the International Border in the Rajpura area.

More details are awaited.