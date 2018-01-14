Two unidentified men allegedly shot dead a 56-year-old builder outside his residence in Deccan Gymkhana area in Pune on Saturday night, the police told PTI.

No one has been arrested yet. The Deccan Gymkhana Police registered a case, and said an investigation was on.

The assailants came near Devendra Shah’s residence on Prabhat Road and started arguing with a man who runs a laundry business, showed CCTV footage from the area. “One of the assailants asked the laundry man to summon Shah,” Additional Commissioner of Police (South/North region) Ravindra Sengaonkar said. “The shop owner then called the builder down.”

The assailants fired five rounds at Shah of which two bullets hit him on his chest and stomach. The builder was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained. Shah’s son said his father did not have enmity with anyone. However, Shah had reportedly received threat calls a few days ago, the police told The Times of India.