The Twitter account of Syed Akbaruddin, India’s ambassador to the United Nations, was hacked late on Saturday allegedly by Turkish hackers. The hackers posted photographs of the Pakistan and Turkish flags, of Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain and a music video, The Wire reported.

The hackers pinned a tweet saying, “You are hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyıldız Tim! We got your DM correspondence! We will show you the power of the Turk! I Love Pakistan.”

The hackers changed the envoy’s Twitter handle from @AkbaruddinIndia to @AkbaruddinSyed, which automatically caused Akbaruddin’s account to lose its “blue tick”. The blue tick signifies that Twitter has verified the account as authentic.

An hour after the account was hacked, Twitter restored it following a complaint by Akbaruddin, The Wire reported. The social media giant also blocked access to the ambassador’s account.

Later, Akbaruddin tweeted saying he was “back”.