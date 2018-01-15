Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday evening and submitted a resolution on the crisis in the top court, PTI reported. Misra promised to look into the bar association’s resolution, Singh told the agency.

“He [Dipak Misra] said that he would look into it and ensure there was congeniality in the Supreme Court at the earliest,” the senior lawyer said.

The Supreme Court Bar Association had said on Saturday that the allegations four judges made against Misra were not substantial, and the press conference they held was “ill-planned”.

“If they had to come for a press conference, they should have said something substantial,” Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh said. “Just creating doubts in the minds of people will not serve the interest of the judiciary.” Singh added that now, people will “wildly guess” about what is happening inside the top judicial body, and “all kinds of things will be said about the Supreme Court”.

On Sunday, delegates from the Bar Council of India also met Misra. “Everyone we talked to has assured that matter will be sorted out,” said chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra after the meeting.