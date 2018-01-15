Clashes erupted in Salon area in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday where Congress President Rahul Gandhi was addressing an event, ANI reported.

The scuffle broke out after several supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party protested against Gandhi with banners and placards, NDTV reported. The BJP alleged that Congress workers had attacked them during their protests.

Gandhi began his two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, his first visit to the state since he took over as the president of the Congress party. His first stop was the Churva Hanuman Mandir in Raebareli en route Amethi.

Clashes erupt in #UttarPradesh's Salon where Congress President Rahul Gandhi was attending an event, police intervene; BJP MLA Dal Bahadur Kori says, 'we were attacked by Congress workers'. pic.twitter.com/IGiVcMgtmF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2018

Amethi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers prayer, participates in 'Khichdi daan' #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/f7HmHHlWOE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2018

During the rally in Salon, Gandhi took on the Narendra Modi government and said nobody had benefited from the government schemes. “The Modi-led government only believes in making one community fight against the other,” Gandhi said, according to NDTV. “That’s the only actual work done by Narendra Modi.”

On Sunday, posters portraying Gandhi as Ram and Modi as Ravana were spotted in Amethi district, ANI reported. The poster states that Gandhi was an incarnation of Ram who will bring “Ram Rajya” after winning the Lok Sabha election in 2019 by defeating Modi.