The Congress on Monday said there should be an investigation to rule out foul play in the death of special Central Bureau of Investigation judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, The Hindu reported. The Opposition party’s statement came after Loya’s son, Anuj Loya, said there was nothing suspicious about his father’s death.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, said that there had been five different and conflicting versions of Loya’s death from family members in the last three years. He added that Anuradha Biyani and Sarita Mandhane – two of judge Loya sisters – had expressed doubts over his death earlier, and that his uncle too did so on Sunday.

“I have read Sunday’s somewhat detailed comments by the paternal uncle of judge Loya, Shri Sriniwas,” Singhvi said. “These comments were made after he had noted and was reacting to Anuj Loya’s press conference. Sriniwas has clearly stated that he [Anuj Loya] is a young man and must be under pressure. He then said that as a citizen, as a member of the family, as an individual, they would be very much for an inquiry.”

Singhvi demanded that the Supreme Court or high court order an inquiry so that all doubts about judge Loya’s death are settled. However, the Congress leader clarified that his remarks had nothing to do with the recent rift in top court.

“Lastly, all my comments today have nothing whatsoever to do with the so-called Supreme Court imbroglio, nothing whatsoever,” he said. “I think every citizen in this country and every political party is independently entitled to ask for a fair, comprehensive inquiry into his death. Naturally the inquiry which is being sought will be under the auspices of either the Supreme Court or the high court.”

Bombay High Court judges Bhushan Gavai and Sunil Shukre, who were at the hospital when Loya was declared dead in 2014, had also said on Monday that there was no suspicion around his death.