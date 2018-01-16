The Kerala Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi on charges of cheating the state government of vehicle tax on his super luxury car, PTI reported.

On a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties for the same amount, he was released on bail, according to an order by the Kerala High Court, when he had approached it for anticipatory bail.

The actor-turned-politician was arrested when he had appeared before investigating officers for questioning, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar KV said.

Gopi is accused of forging documents to register two luxury cars in Puducherry, in an effort to evade the 20% vehicle tax in Kerala on cars costing more than Rs 20 lakh. He allegedly falsified documents to show that he had a residential address in Puducherry.

On December 5, the police had registered a First Information Report against the actor.

In his anticipatory bail petition, Gopi had claimed that the allegations were false, and that he owned agricultural land in Puducherry. He added that this was being looked after by his family members.