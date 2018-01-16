Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue and editor of Tamil magazine Thuglak, S Gurumurthy, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should ally with actor Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu, The Times of India reported on Tuesday.

“We need a change and BJP should realise it, and dump the thought of aligning with either of the two Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu,” Gurumurthy said on Sunday at the 48th anniversary of Thuglak. “BJP should go on its own and align with Rajinikanth and that is sure to fetch unparalleled success.”

On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth announced that he will be contesting the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The state is scheduled to go to polls in 2021. The actor added that he will decide on whether to contest the Lok Sabha elections, too, in 2019 at a later stage.

“Rajini has a bright future in Tamil Nadu politics,” said Gurumurthy, according to Deccan Chronicle. “Keeping away from both the Dravidian parties constitutes the soul of his spiritual politics.”

Referring to Rajinikanth’s statement that his politics would be “spiritual”, Gurumurthy said, “This is sincere as well as strategic...There is no better word he could have used to distance himself from both the Dravidian parties.” However, just days after announcing his entry into politics, Rajinikanth had met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Karunanidhi in Chennai to reportedly “seek his blessings”.

“Rajinikanth will be a catalyst for Tamil Nadu,” Gurumurthy added, according to The News Minute. “[A] lot of people are saying he is not from here...he is Marathi, he is not Tamilian. But all that didn’t hold water. If Rajinikanth and BJP unite, on one side Rajinikanth’s photo and on one side Narendra Modi’s photo, then there is no need to worry about Tamil Nadu.”

Gurumurthy called Rajinikanth intelligent as he entered politics at a time when the two main Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu – the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – were not in strong position. He added that actor Kamal Haasan, who has also announced his entry into politics, will probably be an “extension of Dravidian politics”.