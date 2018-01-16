Prosecutors in Denmark on Tuesday charged inventor Peter Madsen (pictured above) with the murder of journalist Kim Wall, whose dismembered body parts were found in the sea a couple of months after she went missing in August 2017. Wall had gone missing after Madsen took her out to the sea in his homemade submarine.

Public prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said that the case is “very unusual and extremely gross”.

#BREAKING Danish inventor Peter Madsen charged with Kim Wall murder: prosecutors — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 16, 2018

Prosecutors will ask the court to imprison Madsen for life, The Copenhagen Post reported. Madsen’s trial is set to begin on March 8 and conclude on April 25. Prosecutors said that Madsen murdered Wall with “prior planning and preparation”.

Madsen also faces charges of “indecent handling” of a corpse – he admitted to dismembering Wall’s body – and having sexual relations “of a particularly dangerous nature” with Wall.

Madsen had earlier denied killing Wall and had told the police that she died of carbon monoxide poisoning. On October 3, 2017, Buch-Jepsen told a court in Copenhagen that Madsen had video footage on his computer that showed women being killed by strangulation and decapitation. He said that DNA tests from Madsen’s face, nails and neck matched with that of Wall.