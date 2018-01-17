A man who was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a minor girl died in police custody at Delhi’s Karawal Nagar police station on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. Deepak, a 19-year-old identified by the police only by his first name, was found hanging in the interrogation room around 10 am.

Deepak’s family alleged that the police tortured and murdered him because they could not pay them Rs 30,000 to let him go. The police made it look like a case of suicide, his uncle Shyam Sunder said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ajit Kumar Singla dismissed the allegations. “Four policemen have been suspended while an inspector, who was in-charge of the police station in the absence of the station house officer, has been sent to the district line,” Singla said. Deepak was alone in the interrogation room when he killed himself, the senior police officer added.

All criminals in the area are taken to Khajuri Khas police station, which has a lockup, but the investigating officer by mistake brought him to the Karawal Nagar station, which does not have a prison cell, The Indian Express quoted an unidentified police officer as saying.

A minor girl in July 2017 accused Deepak of molesting, threatening and outraging her modesty. He was reportedly absconding since then, and was arrested on Monday from Karawal Nagar after the police received a tip-off, Singla said. Deepak’s uncle Shyan Sunder, however, said that Deepak was arrested from the Karkardooma Court complex –about 13 km from Karawal Nagar – where he went to attend court proceedings in one of the theft and assault cases he was facing.