A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Haryana’s Hisar district, Hindustan Times reported. The incident took place on Tuesday. It is latest addition to the series of sexual assault cases reported from the state in the last one week.

The girl, whose parents were at work, was alone at home when the boy lured her and took her to another place where he allegedly raped her. The girl informed her parents about the incident after they came back from work who then approached the police.

Investigation officer Saroj Bala took the girl for medical examination at a local hospital.

In the gangrape and murder case of a 15-year-old girl from Haryana’s Jind, the decomposed body of the main accused was found on Tuesday night near the Karnal-Kurukshetra border. The body of the girl, who is from the Dalit community, was found mutilated and semi-naked near a canal in Jind on January 12. An autopsy revealed that she was raped by several individuals, who also mutilated her genitalia and drowned her. So far, the police have detained six people.

On January 13, four men in Faridabad had allegedly abducted and gangraped a 23-year-old woman in a moving car who was on her way home from work.