The big news: SC to continue hearing petitions against Aadhaar on Thursday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBSE postponed the Class 12 physical education exam to April 13, and North, South Korea will march under same flag at the Winter Olympics.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Aadhaar is designed to ‘tether citizens to an electronic leash’, counsel tells Supreme Court: The chief justice asked lawyers if courts can question the Speaker’s decision to certify a bill as money bill.
- CBSE postpones Class 12 physical education board exam: The exam on April 13 prolongs the schedule for the students by a day as their last exam was earlier scheduled for April 12.
- North and South Korea agree to march under a single flag at the Winter Olympics: Seoul has been wanting to promote the Games as ‘peace Olympics’ at a time tensions have been rising over Pyongyang’s weapons programmes.
- ‘Unfortunate,’ says Haryana chief minister on reports of five sexual assault cases in five days: The Congress met the governor over the ‘lawlessness’ in the state and demanded that he either ask the government to resign or impose President’s Rule.
- Spectator gored to death while watching jallikattu in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai: This is the fifth death in the last four days.
- Sensex closes above 35,000 points for the first time: The banks’ shares rallied after the Centre announced its plan to reduce extra borrowing in the current financial year from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore.
- Documents not enough to substantiate land grab allegations against Thomas Chandy, says Kerala HC: The court also asked investigating officials to not register a case against the former transport minister.
- Sasikala’s brother claims AIADMK had delayed announcing Jayalalithaa’s death for security reasons: Divakaran said the former Tamil Nadu chief minister died on December 4, 2016, not the next day as declared.
- Modi roadshow features ‘Ghoomar’ song from ‘Padmaavat’ but MP minister asks people not to play it: On Monday, a mob – believed to be members of the Rajput Karni Sena – had vandalised a school in Ratlam after students performed on the song.
- United Kingdom gets its first minister for loneliness: The new post was created in honour of murdered lawmaker Jo Cox, who was an advocate of fighting the problem.