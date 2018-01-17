A look at the headlines right now:

Aadhaar is designed to ‘tether citizens to an electronic leash’, counsel tells Supreme Court: The chief justice asked lawyers if courts can question the Speaker’s decision to certify a bill as money bill. CBSE postpones Class 12 physical education board exam: The exam on April 13 prolongs the schedule for the students by a day as their last exam was earlier scheduled for April 12. North and South Korea agree to march under a single flag at the Winter Olympics: Seoul has been wanting to promote the Games as ‘peace Olympics’ at a time tensions have been rising over Pyongyang’s weapons programmes. ‘Unfortunate,’ says Haryana chief minister on reports of five sexual assault cases in five days: The Congress met the governor over the ‘lawlessness’ in the state and demanded that he either ask the government to resign or impose President’s Rule. Spectator gored to death while watching jallikattu in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai: This is the fifth death in the last four days. Sensex closes above 35,000 points for the first time: The banks’ shares rallied after the Centre announced its plan to reduce extra borrowing in the current financial year from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore. Documents not enough to substantiate land grab allegations against Thomas Chandy, says Kerala HC: The court also asked investigating officials to not register a case against the former transport minister. Sasikala’s brother claims AIADMK had delayed announcing Jayalalithaa’s death for security reasons: Divakaran said the former Tamil Nadu chief minister died on December 4, 2016, not the next day as declared. Modi roadshow features ‘Ghoomar’ song from ‘Padmaavat’ but MP minister asks people not to play it: On Monday, a mob – believed to be members of the Rajput Karni Sena – had vandalised a school in Ratlam after students performed on the song. United Kingdom gets its first minister for loneliness: The new post was created in honour of murdered lawmaker Jo Cox, who was an advocate of fighting the problem.