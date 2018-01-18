A Border Security Force jawan was killed during a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the international border in Jammu’s RS Pura Sector, the Army said on Thursday. Border outposts and civilian areas were targeted since 9pm on Wednesday night, an official said.

“BSF troops are giving a befitting reply,” PTI quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Arun Manhas as saying. “The district administration has asked all its officers to remain in the state of highest preparedness in view of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan.”

The administration has not started an evacuation of the area yet, the official said.

On Monday, the Indian Army said it had killed seven Pakistani soldiers and injured four in retaliatory strikes in forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Pakistan, however, pegged the toll at four.

An Indian soldier was killed during a reported ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector on January 13. A head constable of the Border Security Force was killed under similar circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajpura area on January 3.