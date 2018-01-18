Sri Sri Tattva, the consumer goods and wellness brand of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is planning to open 1,000 retail stores by end of this year, PTI reported on Wednesday. Managing Director Arvind Varchaswi told the news agency that the company aims to generate Rs 500 crore revenue from these retail outlets.

“We have tied up with Franchise India, and will launch 1,000-odd stores in the next one year and have set a target of clocking Rs 500 crore revenue from this,” said Varchaswi.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India Food Forum, the managing director said there will be three types of retail stores – Sri Sri Tattva Mart, Sri Sri Tattva Wellness Place and Sri Sri Tattva Home and Health. While Sri Sri Tattva Mart will sell packaged food, personal and home care items, Sri Sri Tattva Wellness Place will have healthcare practitioners who will prescribe lifestyle and ayurveda medicines. Sri Sri Tattva Home & Health will offer products of daily use and medicines.

Besides, Sri Sri Tattva has also tied up with BigBasket to expand their presence in the online market. More than 120 items – 44 products from the personal care range and 82 in the food range – of this brand will soon be available on BigBasket.

Sri Sri Tattva’s tie up with BigBasket comes at a time when yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has already announced the launch of its e-commerce operations. The company on Tuesday said that it will sell its products on the platforms of e-retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Bigbasket and Grofers.