Pakistan on Thursday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh for the second time in four days to protest what it claimed were “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by the Indian Army, PTI reported. The Foreign Office claimed two women had died because of the alleged ceasefire violations.

Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Indian forces fired across the “working boundary” on Thursday in the Sialkot sector, killing two women and injuring five civilians. Indian troops started “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing with heavy mortars and automatic weapons since last [Wednesday] night on the civilian populated villages in Sialkot”, Faisal said.

“Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations,” he was quoted as saying. He claimed that India had violated the ceasefire 110 times in January so far, killing three civilians and injuring 10.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1,900 ceasefire violations,” Faisal said.

The Pakistani Foreign Office had summoned the deputy high commissioner on Monday, as well, after the Indian Army said it had killed seven Pakistani soldiers and injured four. India claimed the strikes were in retaliation to the actions of the Pakistani Army.