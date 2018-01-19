A 10-year-old boy was among two killed during a clash purportedly between two factions of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Thursday, The Statesman reported. Several people, including a policeman, were injured.

The factions also attacked police personnel with crude bombs and gunshots, the daily reported. The injured were taken to Canning Hospital and later to Kolkata.

The boy, Riyazul Molla, was going home from school when he was caught in the crossfire and a bullet hit his chest.

The clash started on Thursday morning between the factions led by TMC leaders Tapu Mahato and Aman Laskar. Injured party workers alleged that youth activists backed by Laskar had suddenly opened fire and hurled bombs at them. Laskar’s group said it was only retaliating and the attack was started by the other group.

Four people have been detained, Inspector General (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma told PTI.