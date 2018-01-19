Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Thane’s Giriraj Heights, over 150 rescued
A short circuit is believed to have caused the blaze in the building in Naupada.
A fire broke out in a building in Thane in the suburbs of Mumbai on Friday afternoon. A short circuit is believed to have caused the blaze in Giriraj Heights in Naupada, DNA reported.
More than 150 people were rescued from the 26-storey building. There are no reports of casualties so far.
The Thane fire brigade sent five fire tenders, three water tankers and two skylifts to the location to douse the flames.
This is the second blaze to break out in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Friday. Earlier in the day, Navrang Studio in the Tody Mills compound in Lower Parel caught fire. A firefighter was injured.