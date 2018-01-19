A fire broke out in a building in Thane in the suburbs of Mumbai on Friday afternoon. A short circuit is believed to have caused the blaze in Giriraj Heights in Naupada, DNA reported.

More than 150 people were rescued from the 26-storey building. There are no reports of casualties so far.

The Thane fire brigade sent five fire tenders, three water tankers and two skylifts to the location to douse the flames.

#UPDATE Fire on the 4th floor of Girija Heights building in Thane: 8 fire tenders and 70 firemen at the spot. 153 people evacuated out of the building. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/oiYbttVdkv — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

This is the second blaze to break out in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Friday. Earlier in the day, Navrang Studio in the Tody Mills compound in Lower Parel caught fire. A firefighter was injured.