A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Navrang Studio in Lower Parel, ANI reported on Friday. Fire and emergency services personnel managed to bring the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported.

One firefighter, however, sustained injuries during the operation, the news agency reported.

The blaze broke out on the fourth floor of the building a little after midnight, an unidentified official told NDTV. The studio was shutdown years ago in the Todi Mill Compound on Senapati Bapat Marg, he said.

Eight fire engines, seven tankers and an ambulance were part of the firefighting and rescue operation.

Fire safety norms have been under the scanner in the city after several major fires claimed many lives and damaged property since December 28.

On December 28, 14 people were killed and over a dozen injured after a fire broke out at a building in the city’s Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality.

On January 3, four people, were killed and five injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri (East).