A Class 6 student of a school in Lucknow, who is accused of stabbing a junior, was on Friday released on interim bail till January 30, ANI reported.

The girl was sent to a juvenile home on Thursday after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The school’s principal was also arrested.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath visited the boy in hospital on Thursday, while dozens of parents gathered outside the school in the city’s Triveni Nagar locality to protest against the incident – similar to the murder of a Gurugram school student in September 2017.

The boy told his parents he was attacked by a girl with a “boy-cut hair style”, who took him to the bathroom on the second floor when he was on his way to attend the morning assembly. He said she locked him inside and left.

School authorities said the incident came to light when the discipline in-charge, during his morning rounds, heard the boy screaming. The boy later told the police that he had asked the girl why she was attacking him. “She told me she wanted the school to close early,” he said.