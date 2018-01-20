A Class 12 student from a school in Haryana’s Yamunanagar has been detained after he allegedly shot the school principal with his father’s revolver from close range on Saturday, PTI reported. The principal sustained three bullet wounds and died in a hospital, the Hindustan Times reported.

The incident took place around noon, when the boy walked into school and asked to meet the principal. He went into her office and opened fire with a .32 bore gun.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Desh Raj said the boy was caught by members of the school staff and handed over to the police. While the motive behind the killing is not known yet, officials said the student was rusticated a few weeks ago for poor attendance, according to Hindustan Times.

Superintendent of Police (Yamunanagar) Rajesh Kalia confirmed that the boy had been detained and an investigation was underway. The police have also booked his father.

The incident is the latest in the series of violent crimes inside Indian schools. On January 16, a Class 6 student of a Lucknow school attacked a junior with a knife in the school toilet. In September 2017, a Class 2 student was murdered inside a Gurugram school by his senior.