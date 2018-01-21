Uttar Pradesh Police booked a case against three police personnel in Saharanpur for refusing to take two wounded teenagers to the hospital, PTI reported on Sunday. Arpit Khurana and his friend Sunny, both aged 17, succumbed to injuries they sustained in a road accident in Beri Bagh area on Friday.

The police personnel were booked under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Saharanpur SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh told PTI. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated into the matter.

Eyewitness accused the three policemen, who responded to the Dial 100 distress call, of refusing to take the teenagers to the hospital after they reached the site. Locals eventually took the teenagers to the hospital where the two were declared “brought dead”. The policemen reportedly refused to take the injured teenagers because their blood would stain the vehicle, Singh told the agency.

The three policemen - Indrapal Singh, Pankaj Kumar and Manoj Kumar - were suspended.