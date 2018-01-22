Bitterly cold conditions affected several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The temperature in Kargil town in Ladakh reached a minimum of minus 18.8 degrees Celsius, PTI reported. In the nearby Leh town, temperatures fell to minus 14.3 degrees Celsius.

However, minimum temperatures in Kargil are not likely to fall below minus three degrees celsius over the next five days, according to India Meteorological Department’s data.

PTI quoted an unidentified official of the India Meteorological Department saying that the night temperature in Pahalgam, which is one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra, fell to minus 5.7 degrees celsius on Sunday night. However, this was higher than the minus six degrees the region recorded on Saturday.

Kashmir is in the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day period of intense cold which repeats every year between December 21 and January 31. Chillai Kalan is followed by a 20-day period of Chillai-Khurd, and finally by a 10-day long period known as Chillai-Bachha, after which the winter season ends.

Weather conditions in other states

The India Meteorological Department has also forecast dense fog conditions over the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, in Bihar and the sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal on Monday. The weatherman also said that some places in Uttarakhand would experience heavy rain and snow. It said there was a possibility of hailstorms at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Cold conditions are likely to prevail in Bihar, weather officials added. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will experience heavy to very heavy fog conditions over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said.