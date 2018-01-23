The big news: IMF revises India’s growth forecast to 7.4% for 2018, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The US government shutdown ended after the Senate reached a deal, and AAP MLAs will file a new plea in court against their disqualification.
A look at the headlines right now:
- International Monetary Fund revises global growth forecast, keeps India’s 2018 growth rate at 7.4%: The update comes after US President Donald Trump introduced sweeping tax cuts in December.
- US government shutdown ends after Senate reaches a deal on federal funding: President Donald Trump signed the agreement, which ensures that the administration will receive funding till February 8.
- AAP MLAs to file fresh petition in Delhi High Court in office-of-profit disqualification case: Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre blocked all good work in Delhi for 2 years with the ouster, even as the Aam Aadmi Party prepared for bye-elections in 20 seats.
- Delhi Police arrest alleged mastermind of 2008 Gujarat blasts: Abdul Subhan Qureshi was arrested after a brief exchange of fire.
- Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments’ plea to ban ‘Padmaavat’ on Tuesday, even as protests continue: The court also decided to hear all petitions related to CBI judge BH Loya’s death and scheduled the next hearing for February 2.
- Union minister Satyapal Singh calls for international debate on Darwin’s theory of evolution: He stood by his statement that the theory of evolution was ‘scientifically wrong’.
- Kannada outfits call two strikes in state against Mahadayi river dispute: They have planned a statewide shutdown on January 25, and a Bengaluru bandh on February 4 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city.
- Indian Premier League to begin on April 7, final to be played on May 27: Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament.
- Tribal girl found dead in Odisha three months after she claimed that ‘men in uniform’ raped her: The Congress has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the 14-year-old’s death.
- Repatriation of Rohingya refugees will not begin on Tuesday, says Bangladesh: The process of compiling and verifying the list of people to be sent back is incomplete and transit camps for those returning are not ready, an official said.