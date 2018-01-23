A look at the headlines right now:

International Monetary Fund revises global growth forecast, keeps India’s 2018 growth rate at 7.4%: The update comes after US President Donald Trump introduced sweeping tax cuts in December. US government shutdown ends after Senate reaches a deal on federal funding: President Donald Trump signed the agreement, which ensures that the administration will receive funding till February 8. AAP MLAs to file fresh petition in Delhi High Court in office-of-profit disqualification case: Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre blocked all good work in Delhi for 2 years with the ouster, even as the Aam Aadmi Party prepared for bye-elections in 20 seats. Delhi Police arrest alleged mastermind of 2008 Gujarat blasts: Abdul Subhan Qureshi was arrested after a brief exchange of fire. Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments’ plea to ban ‘Padmaavat’ on Tuesday, even as protests continue: The court also decided to hear all petitions related to CBI judge BH Loya’s death and scheduled the next hearing for February 2. Union minister Satyapal Singh calls for international debate on Darwin’s theory of evolution: He stood by his statement that the theory of evolution was ‘scientifically wrong’. Kannada outfits call two strikes in state against Mahadayi river dispute: They have planned a statewide shutdown on January 25, and a Bengaluru bandh on February 4 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city. Indian Premier League to begin on April 7, final to be played on May 27: Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament. Tribal girl found dead in Odisha three months after she claimed that ‘men in uniform’ raped her: The Congress has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the 14-year-old’s death.

Repatriation of Rohingya refugees will not begin on Tuesday, says Bangladesh: The process of compiling and verifying the list of people to be sent back is incomplete and transit camps for those returning are not ready, an official said.

