An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the Indonesian island of Java on Tuesday, triggering panic in the Capital city of Jakarta, AFP reported. At least 130 buildings and a mosque were damaged and some people were injured in parts of the island, Indonesia’s disaster agency said.

Authorities ruled out any tsunami threats.

The earthquake hit around 1.45 pm local time (12.15 pm Indian Standard Time), reported The New York Times. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 130 km southwest of Jakarta. The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at a depth of 43 km. Experts have warned of aftershocks.

Office workers rushed outside buildings and hospitals evacuated patients as the earthquake lasted a few minutes. People on roads were reportedly thrown off their motorcycles. Local television channels showed trucks swaying violently at a port.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes as it is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of volcanoes and tectonic fault lines.

United States Defense Secretary James Mattis is in Jakarta for an official visit.