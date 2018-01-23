Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered the keynote address at the World Economic Forum’s plenary session in Switzerland’s Davos. He is the first Indian prime minister to attend the Davos summit in 20 years.

“The last time an Indian prime minister had travelled to Davos was in 1997,” Modi said at the plenary session. “Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda visited Davos and at that time the Gross Domestic Product of the country was somewhere around $400 billion (approximately Rs 25 lakh crore) only. Today, two decades later, it has grown about six times.”

The world now faces new and difficult challenges in terms of economic outlook and security, the prime minister said. “Transformation driven by technology is taking place everywhere and data presents us with great opportunities to solve such issues,” he said. “We are not just a networked society, but today there is big data, artificial intelligence and robots.”

But data also presents us with its own challenges, said Modi. “Whoever controls data is the most powerful and can shape the world.”

Quoting a Sanskrit saying “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam”, the prime minister said the entire world is a family, and India has always stood for peace. Just like in a family, there are minor differences between various countries, he said. “But when there is a major challenge, they come together to face it.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of Switzerland Alain Berset and Professor Klaus Schwab (Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum) in Davos

Modi said the world was facing three main challenges that threaten the future of humanity, the first being climate change. “Extreme weather conditions are rising day by day and the world should come together... Snow in the Arctic is melting and many islands are sinking or are about to sink.”

The prime minister said to fight climate change, the Indian government has set a target of producing 175 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2022. In the last three years, the country has already achieved a generation capacity of 60 gigawatts, he added.

Urging other countries to lower carbon emissions, Modi said, “It is the least we can do. How many developed nations have come forward to help others adopt technologies that can address the issue of carbon emissions?”

Modi said the second threat that the world faces was terrorism. “All those present here know about the threat it poses,” Modi said. “Even more dangerous is the artificial divide created between good and bad terrorists. It is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised.”

On Monday, Modi met the top chief executive officers of global companies at a round table meeting in Davos, where he presented opportunities for global businesses in India. The conference, which was called “India means business”, was attended by 40 global companies and 20 Indian companies.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum on Monday ranked India 62nd out of 77 emerging economies on an “inclusive development index”. India has been ranked lower than China (26th), Pakistan (47th) and two other Brics members. The forum ranked Russia 19th, Brazil 37th and South Africa 69th on the inclusive development index.