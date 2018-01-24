Telangana Congress leader A Revanth Reddy has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat, seeking the disqualification of nine Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislators, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

Reddy said in the letter on Tuesday that MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Jalagam Venkata Rao, V Srinivas Gowd, Gadiri Kishore Kumar, V Satish Kumar and Kova Laxmi had been appointed parliamentary secretaries in 2014. Three others – E Balakishan Rasamayi, Somarapu Satyanarayana and Balkonda V Prashant – were made the chairpersons of public sector undertakings.

The Hyderabad High Court struck down these appointments in May 2015. But the government reportedly extended the Cabinet Minister status of Balakishan Rasamayi, Somarapu Satyanarayana and Balkonda V Prashant, Reddy claimed.

The Congress leader cited the recent Election Commission order disqualifying 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Delhi in an “office-of-profit” case.