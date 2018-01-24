A drone attack, reportedly by the United States, on Wednesday struck a home in Pakistan near the Afghanistan border, killing two militants belonging to the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, according to Reuters.

“Two militants from Haqqani network were killed in the drone attack,” an intelligence official said on Wednesday. The militants killed in the attack were identified as Ahsan Khorai and Nasir Mehmood. The official and another police officer said two missiles hit a house in Dapa Mamozai village in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Pakistan considers these drone strikes a violation of its sovereignty.

The rift between the two countries has been widening over the past few months, with the United States repeatedly accusing Islamabad of providing haven to terrorists, but Pakistan denying the allegations.

The administration of US President Donald Trump on January 4 suspended annual security assistance worth $1.3 billion (Rs 8,238 crore) to Pakistani military and demanded “decisive action” against Taliban factions based in the country. The Pakistan Army had said on January 12 that it would continue its efforts to fight terrorism without seeking the resumption of the military aid.

Trump had said on January 1 that his country had foolishly given Pakistan $33 billion (Rs 2.10 lakh crore) in aid over the last 15 years. In return, he claimed, Pakistan had given the US nothing but “lies and deceit”. Trump also accused Pakistan of providing safe haven to terrorists.

In December 2017, Trump had asked Pakistan to take “decisive action” against terrorist groups operating from its soil, a charge Islamabad denied.