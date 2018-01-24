The Border Security Force on Tuesday suspended a jawan accused of molesting a Bangladeshi woman on board the Maitree Express a day before, PTI reported. The Maitree Express runs between Kolkata and Dhaka four days a week.

The alleged incident took place between the Dum Dum and Barrackpore stations, soon after the train left Kolkata at 7.10 am on Monday. The woman, who was returning home, alleged that the jawan had sexually assaulted her at gunpoint in the train washroom, The Telegraph had reported on Tuesday.

The Government Railway Police filed a case under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code after the woman and her husband made the complaint.

The jawan, V Bhavi, was on duty, and was part of the contingent that provides security to the train till it enters Bangladesh from Gede in West Bengal, a BSF officer told PTI.