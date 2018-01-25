A top United States diplomat has resigned from an international committee that was set up by the Myanmar government to advise on the Rohingya crisis, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Bill Richardson said the panel was only conducting a whitewash and accused State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi of lacking “moral leadership” on the matter. “The main reason I am resigning is that this advisory board is a whitewash,” Richardson said, adding that he did not want to be part of a “cheerleading squad” for the government.

Nearly seven lakh Rohingya Muslims have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 25, 2017, after a militant attack on security forces resulted in a violent crackdown.

Richardson said he got into an argument with Suu Kyi on Monday about the arrest of two Reuters journalists who were reporting on the crisis in Myanmar. Describing Suu Kyi’s response as “furious”, he said she told him it “was not part of the work of the advisory board”.

“She’s not getting good advice from her team,” Richardson said. “I like her enormously and respect her. But she has not shown moral leadership on the Rakhine issue and the allegations made, and I regret that.”

Suu Kyi’s spokesperson Zaw Htay said, “We feel sorry for his resignation due to the misunderstanding.”

Former South African Defence Minister Roelof Meyer, who is also part of the committee, said, “If anybody would say that we are just a rubber stamp or a voice on behalf of the government that would be completely untrue, unfair.”

The crisis

Myanmar treats Rohingyas as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and does not acknowledge their rights as an official ethnic group. The community has been subjected to violence by the Buddhist majority and the Army in Myanmar. The country’s de-facto leader and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi has been criticised for failing to stand up for more than 1 million stateless Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine.

The United Nations and the United States called it an “ethnic cleansing” of the Muslim minority community. The Human Rights Watch said the Myanmar military massacred people and raped, arbitrarily arrested and set ablaze hundreds of predominantly Rohingya villages in Rakhine.