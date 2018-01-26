Indian Air Force commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala, who died during an exchange of fire with two militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on November 18, 2017, was on Thursday posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra.

The Ashok Chakra is the highest peacetime military award in India. Nirala had gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants himself before being killed, NDTV reported.

“Corporal Nirala, displaying exceptional battle craft, positioned himself close to the approach of the hideout, thus cutting off all possibilities of an escape by the terrorists,” a Defence Ministry statement said. “Laying the ambush at such close quarters demanded a very high degree of courage and professional acumen.”

The ministry said that Nirala “disregarded personal safety” to kill two militants and injure two others. Despite being hit by several bullets, Nirala continued to retaliate, the ministry said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also approved one Kirti Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 49 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Sena Medals, and 86 Sena medals on the occasion of Republic Day.

The president also awarded one Nao Sena (Navy) medal and three Vayu Sena (Air Force) medals for gallantry. He awarded three Nao Sena medals, 14 Vayu Sena medals, two Bar to Sena medals, one Bar to Visisht Seva medal, 38 Sena medals and 121 Vishisht Seva medals for “devotion to duty.”