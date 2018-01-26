The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on six individuals linked to the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network. The United States Treasury Department said it took action to “expose and disrupt the financing of the Taliban and Haqqani Network” by naming six individuals as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

The department said Abdul Samad Sani, Abdul Qadeer Basir Abdul Baseer, Hafiz Mohammed Popalzai, and Maulawi Inayatullah were designated as terrorists for working on behalf of the Taliban, while Faqir Muhammad and Gula Khan Hamidi faced sanctions for acting on behalf of the Haqqani Network.

“We are targeting six individuals related to the Taliban or Haqqani Network who have been involved in attacks on coalition troops, smuggling of individuals, or financing these terrorist groups,” Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said. “This action supports the President’s [Donald Trump’s] South Asia strategy by disrupting these terrorist organisations and publicly exposing individuals who facilitate their activities.”

The treasury department said that all property belonging to the proscribed individuals, which is under US jurisdiction, would be blocked, and US citizens would be prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

The department also asked Pakistan to “work with us to deny the Taliban and the Haqqani Network sanctuary and to aggressively target their terrorist fundraising.”

On January 4, the United States had suspended security aid to Pakistan and demanded “decisive action” against Taliban factions based in the country. The US action came days after Trump claimed that Pakistan had given his country nothing but “lies and deceit” in return for $33 billion (Rs 2.10 lakh crore) in aid over the last 15 years.