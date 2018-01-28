Fourteen people were admitted to hospitals, and the residents of Willingdon Island in the city of Kochi in Kerala were evacuated after ammonia leaked from a plant run by the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited on Saturday, The Hindu reported.

The gas leaked at around 1 pm when it was being shifted to a bullet tanker scheduled to transport it to the company’s factory in Ambalamedu town 18 km away. Soon after, the Fire and Rescue Services units of the Southern Naval Command and the Port Trust, as well as a hazardous material emergency response vehicle of the Bharat Petroleum, were pressed into service, The New Indian Express reported.

“The failure of the nozzle caused the leakage,” Assistant Commissioner of Police ST Sunilkumar said. “The situation is under control, and there is no need to panic.”

Port Trust Fire Officer Taji Joseph said the leak was contained using sacks of sand.

Of the 14 people who experienced discomfort, nine were from the rescue teams. The hospitals later released 12 of them. Medical Trust authorities said two Bharat Petroleum employees suffered burns while trying to contain the leak. Sethu Nandan, 28, is being treated at a private hospital for superficial burns, The Hindu reported. The other injured was admitted to the Port Trust Hospital and is under observation.