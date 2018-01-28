Former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Narendra Kashyap and his wife Devendri Devi were each sentenced to three and a half years in prison in the case of their daughter-in-law Himani Kashyap’s death in 2016 because of a demand for dowry. The judge also fined them Rs 10,000 each, failing to pay which they will have to serve an additional three-month sentence, the Hindustan Times reported.

Narendra Kashyap, his wife and son Sagar Kashyap were arrested in April 2016 after Himani Kashyap, Sagar’s wife, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head in their house in Ghaziabad. The police had booked the three for cruelty under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act after her father lodged a complaint. While Sagar Kashyap claimed his wife had committed suicide, her uncle said she was tortured for not giving them the dowry they wanted.

The court held Narendra Kashyap, Devi and Sagar Kashyap guilty in the case on January 24. The next day, Sagar Kashyap was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs 50,000.

On Saturday, the defence counsel argued for minimum punishment for both Narendra Kashyap and his wife – on medical grounds for Devi and good conduct for the former Rajya Sabha member. The court disagreed with the advocate and jailed the two.

Himani was the daughter of Hira Lal Kashyap, who was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government under BSP chief Mayawati. She had a year-old son with Sagar Kashyap.