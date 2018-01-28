The toll in Saturday’s suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, has risen to 103, Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said. At least 235 people were injured in the attack, which was claimed by the Taliban. The bomb had been planted in an ambulance in an area close to the European Union office and High Peace Council buildings.

Barmak also said that several police officer had died and been injured in the bombing, Tolo News reported. “There had been two ambulances involved,” he was quoted as saying. “The first vehicle was stopped by police but both vehicles managed to get through the checkpoint. The one ambulance was only an escort and then left. The second ambulance was detonated.”

Four people have been arrested in connection with the bombing.

A week earlier, Taliban terrorists had killed 22 people in a hotel in Kabul.