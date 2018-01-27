At least 17 people were killed and 110 injured after a bomb hidden in an ambulance exploded in a neighbourhood in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Saturday, Reuters reported. The site of the explosion is close to the offices of the European Union and the High Peace Council buildings.

Mirwais Yasini, a member of parliament who was nearby during the explosion, said ambulance approached a checkpoint close the High Peace Council’s office, and blew up. He added that several people were suddenly lying on the ground.

“It is a massacre,” Dejan Panic, the coordinator in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency. At least 50 of the injured were brought to a trauma hospital the group runs nearby.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, BBC reported.

As many as 18 people were killed during an over-14-hour siege by gunmen at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on January 20. The Taliban had claimed responsibility for that incident too.