United States President Donald Trump said he is not a feminist because he is supportive of everyone and not solely women.

“No, I wouldn’t say I am a feminist,” Trump told British journalist Piers Morgan during an interview that was aired Sunday. “That would be, maybe, going too far...I am for women. I am for men. I am for everyone. I think people have to go out...and they have to win...And women are doing great, and I am happy about that.”

Reacting to the recent rally organised to mark the one-year anniversary of Women’s March in Washington protesting Trump’s presidency and his policies, he said: “You are always going to have marches...The march, I guess, was a lot smaller than it was last year.”

On gun control laws

Morgan asked Trump on what was being done to stop shootings in the United States, days after two 15-year-old students were killed and a dozen injured in a shooting at a school in Kentucky. The journalist pointed out that the accused in October’s shooting at Las Vegas that killed 58 people, Stephen Paddock, had bought 55 guns legally.

“Well, we do have gun control laws and this sick person – he was a sicko,” Trump said. “That is the big problem – they are sick people...The point is, he would have had 55 bombs. He would have had 55 of something else.”

On relationship with the UK

Trump said the United Kingdom and the US have a “very good relationship” though people think otherwise. “I support her [British Prime Minister Theresa May]. I support a lot of what she does and a lot of what she says,” he said.

He said the US will come to the UK’s defence “if anything should happen”. “But I am a tremendous supporter of the UK,” he added.

Trump, however, said he would have taken a tougher approach to Brexit negotiations than May. He also said that Washington will do a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.

On his tweets

Two months after he sparked outrage by sharing three unverified anti-Muslim videos on Twitter, Trump told Morgan he is ready to apologise. He said he “knew nothing” about the person who had first tweeted the videos.

The US president said he usually tweets himself, though, occasionally, he asks someone else to post his words. When asked on the timings of his tweets, Trump said he tweets sometimes “in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast and lunch”. “Generally speaking, during the early morning, or during the evening I can do whatever, but I am very busy during the day, very long hours. I am busy,” he added.