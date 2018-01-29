A software professional fell from a bridge at the Chennai airport and died on Monday morning, PTI reported. The 28-year-old was from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and worked in an Information Technology company in Bengaluru.

Footage from the CCTV cameras show Chaitanya Vuyuru fell after he tried to sit on the side of the bridge connecting the departure gates of the domestic and international terminals while talking on the phone, NDTV reported. The man suffered multiple fractures after falling 30 feet and died instantly.

He was not carrying any bag with him and did not have a ticket on him. “He may have an e-ticket in his mobile,” an unidentified police official told The Times of India. “But his iPhone was damaged in the incident. Another phone that he was carrying also malfunctioned after the fall.”

The man was identified after an identity card was found from him.