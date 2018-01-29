A United States Treasury department report that may advocate sanctions against Kremlin-linked oligarchs is an attempt to influence the March presidential elections in Russia, Moscow has said.

The report is expected to lay down in great detail the proximity of senior political figures in Russia, President Vladimir Putin (pictured above), and wealthy businessmen, BBC reported. The report, Putin’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, was a “direct and obvious attempt to influence the elections”. He, however, added that it would not succeed. Moscow, he told reporters, would analyse the report “so that our interests and the interests of our companies are guaranteed”, CNN reported.

The report is part of the sanction measures that US President Donald Trump reluctantly imposed on Russia in August 2017. Russia has been accused of meddling in the 2016 United States presidential elections and helping Trump win. The former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Robert Mueller, is leading an investigation into the charges.