The Centre on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government for a report on the communal clashes in Kasganj, where one person was killed, and property and vehicles were set on fire on Republic Day, PTI reported.

The Ministry of Home Affairs asked the state to submit a report on the violence, detailing the steps that were taken to restore peace and punish those involved. The Centre’s order came a day after reports of fresh violence in the city.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath also warned the people behind the violence, saying, “Those spreading anarchy will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of violence.”

Violence broke out in the Uttar Pradesh town on January 26 when a group of bike-borne men, believed to be associated with Hindutva groups, allegedly disrupted a Republic Day programme in a Muslim-dominated colony. They allegedly came waving saffron flags and the Indian tricolour and got involved in heated arguments with the residents of the colony. One person, identified as Chandan Gupta alias Abhishek, was killed in the clashes.

So far, at least 114 people have been taken into custody for the violent incidents, while 10 people were arrested in connection with the death of Chandan Gupta.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has transferred the Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar to the Police Training College in Meerut.