An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck central Afghanistan in the Hindu Kush region on Wednesday morning. Tremors were felt in Pakistan and as far away as in North India and the Delhi-National Capital Region.

There were reports of damage and loss of life from the Lasbela district Pakistan’s Balochistan province, where a young girl died when the roof of her house collapsed, Dawn reported. Fifteen people have been injured, the daily added.

“The Provincial Disaster Management Authority [has] started its ground operations,” Balochistan’s Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said. “Being a vast area, It will take some time to finalise assessment report.”

The epicentre of the quake was 35 km south of Jurm in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province. It occurred at a depth of nearly 190 km. There were no reports of casualties. The residents of Jurm said some houses had been damaged and a few farm animals had died, TOLOnews reported.