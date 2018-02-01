Indian benchmark indices rose in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the Union Budget for 2018-’19, which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will begin to present in the Parliament at 11 am. This is the current government’s last full-year Budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

At 10.08 am, the BSE Sensex was higher by 208.76 points, at 36,173.78, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 rose 53.25 points to 11,080.95. Both indices were over 0.5% higher than Wednesday’s close.

In the face of a widening fiscal deficit, market participants are looking forward to clarity on the government’s path towards fiscal consolidation. With Assembly elections due in eight states this year, the government is largely expected to focus on the agriculture sector and rural programmes.

The government had already exceeded its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year – 3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product – in November 2017. Also in focus will be the government’s fiscal deficit target for 2018-’19, which was pegged at 3% in the previous Budget.

The top five gainers on the Sensex were Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. The stocks that lost the most ahead of the Budget were Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Coal India.

On the Nifty 50, the stocks that gained the most were Larsen & Toubro, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing and IndusInd Bank. The top five losers were Vedanta, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, Bharti Infratel and Lupin.

The rupee opened lower and was at 63.68 to a dollar at 10 am, against 63.59 at close on Wednesday.