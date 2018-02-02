A 28-year-old man, who the Bharatiya Janata Party claims is its worker, was allegedly killed by a gang in Bengaluru on Wednesday night. Police said on Thursday they have arrested two people, but denied the murder was politically motivated, The News Minute reported.

The party’s Karnataka unit has claimed that Santhosh was putting up flags of the party in Chinnappa Garden area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Sunday. “Santhosh was found dead in a pool of blood after he was hacked near Channappa Garden, JC Nagar, Bengaluru,” the party tweeted.

According to the police, Santhosh was attacked by a four-member gang when he was returning home from a party on Wednesday night, PTI reported. Personal enmity was the reason, they said. The four men stabbed Santhosh after a drunken brawl, Inspector Girish Naik of JC Nagar police station told The News Minute.

Santhosh lived in Vasanthanagar and was reportedly a member of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Where is Karnataka going? Santhosh, a 28 year old BJP worker, was hacked to death today late evening by one Wasim & group at JC Nagar in Bengaluru. Santhosh's fault? He was tying flags & buntings of the party for the February 4th rally. #Sadgati pic.twitter.com/FAl7WG2HHR — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 31, 2018